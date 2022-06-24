Lucky Superstore is opening today | FAXINFO

Cay Hill – The well known Lucky Group is officially opening today his new Super Store located 45 Welgelegen Rd, opposite Raoul Illidge Stadium.

You will find all kind of products from food to electronics, shoes, perfume, beauty products… in this unique ONE-STOP shopping super store.

Come and have a look, there will be a lot of surprises today. This is the event of the month in St.Maarten !!

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/24/lucky-superstore-is-opening-today/

