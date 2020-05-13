Ludovica Telese wins DIY cocktail competition

Ludovica Telese was named the winner of the DIY cocktail competition last Wednesday. Her cocktail “The Spirit of Venus” received the most points from the judges. In the announcement video, Rafael Reyes, Diageo Brand Ambassador congratulated her on her outstanding performance. The simplicity of the cocktails, clear explanations and sparkling personality tipped the odds in Ludo’s favor. Her performance did not go un-noticed as Mrs. Lorena Vasques, Master Blender of Zacapa Rum, the main ingredient of her cocktail sent her a personal video message as well.

The DIY (Do It Yourself) cocktail competition was initiated by Local distributor International Liquors and Tobacco Trading N.V. (ILTT) in cooperation with the worlds largest spirit manufacturer Diageo. The objective was to showcase St. Maarten’s talented mixologists and for them to show the general public how to recreate their cocktails. Ten mixologists were selected and each received 5 different spirits and a budget for mixers and garnishes. What followed were 50 separate video tutorials of amazing and unique cocktails that anyone can recreate in their own home.

Each day, two videos were posted on the ILTT Facebook page and were viewed, shared and commented on by a large amount of people. “The initiative was an absolute success, the level of cocktails and video editing surpassed anything we could’ve dreamed of before it all started. I’m proud that we were able to show the world how much talent we have behind the bar on these 37 square miles” said Roel Kokkelmans, Commercial Manager at ILTT.

The variety in videos was truly remarkable, from Yoyo mixing up a cocktail in the pool to Rosie and Jameson showing their skills in their living room, “quarantine style”. Darko, with an amazing smoke JW cocktail and Gabriele, the Caribbean’s last pirate, both finalist went all out when it comes to video editing, effects and entertainment and produced mixology videos to the likes of Hollywood. French side representatives Talya, who made it to the final five with the “Red Spring” cocktail and Leelou who stood out with the “Baileylicous Caramel” and “Apple fever” showed us that mixology is not just a “Man’s world”. Andrei got us all into carnival fever with his cocktails while Alex got everyone excited with his “Oreo Funky” cocktail.

We are very happy that we could support this initiative, said Alex Adams, Trade marketing at Diageo. These are challenging times for our industry, and teaching consumers how to make their favorite cocktails at home and enjoy in a responsible way is key. The fact that we got to support St. Maarten’s bartenders takes it over the top.

The winner, Ludovica received a $500 prize and a meet and greet with Rafael Reyes to advance her mixology career. She will also be able to join the Worldclass studio sessions, a privilege that is normally

strictly reserved for Worldclass competition finalists. “ I’m the happiest girl in the world” said Ludo, I had so much fun doing this competition, preparing the cocktails and thinking about the concepts. I want to thank all my friends who supported me and I hope that anyone recreating my cocktails enjoys drinking them as much as I do making them. The fact that I won with a Zacapa Rum cocktail, my favorite spirit and received a message from Lorena Vasquez makes this something I will remember forever.

All cocktails are uploaded and visible on the ILTT facebook page and can be reviewed at any time. Better yet, as it’s safe so the bars and restaurants can open back up, we can see these mixologists live in action.

About ILTT

ILTT is St Maarten’s first and largest Spirits and Beer distributor in St Maarten, established in 1960’s as a family owed business. ILTT has a long and well established exclusive relationship with many of the world’s largest supplier of leading international beverage, spirits, wines and tobacco, Over the years the company has gained a reputation for its focus on brand building with a solid financial base and an experienced management, sales marketing and logistical team.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

