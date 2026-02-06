Madam Theatre restoration begins under region deal | The Peoples Tribune

STATIA–The Region Deal has taken a major step forward with the restoration of the historic Madam Theatre. The project officially begins today 5 February 2026, with the start of the demolition phase on the site of this cultural landmark.

This work is a central part of the Region Deal program to support local heritage and social development. Island Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam was present to mark the start of the project. She was joined by Region Deal Program Manager Nicole Asin to oversee the demolition phase, whilst fellow Programme Manager Raimie Richardson was off island on official duties.

The Region Deal program also shaped the final plan for this project through earlier community consultations, where residents shared their comments and suggestions.

The local contractor Canwood Enterprise N.V is now clearing the site to prepare for construction. Following this phase, the project will move to the fabrication of the new structural steel frame. Thinking Steel International BV has been selected to design and install these parts. Their structures are built to withstand the harsh Caribbean climate, including salt air and heavy storms. A target has been set for installation of the steel structure for July 2026.

Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE BV) will complete a soil investigation on this month to guide the foundation design. Once the foundation plan is finalised, contractors who meet the profile will be selected to begin the main construction.

The Region Deal aims to finish the outer shell of Madam Theatre by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2026. This phased approach ensures that the new building meets modern standards. The project supports the broader goals of the Island by strengthening cultural life and creating a vibrant home for arts and community events for years to come.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/madam-theatre-restoration-begins-under-region-deal