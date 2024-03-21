Maduro & Curiel’s Bank announces forthcoming leadership transition

Willemstad, Curaçao – Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (MCB) announces an upcoming transition in leadership. Lionel “Chicu” Capriles II, who has been serving as President and CEO for nearly two decades, has expressed his intention to step down within the foreseeable future. The Supervisory Board is now actively engaged in identifying a successor to lead the MCB Group into its next chapter.

Speaking about his decision, Chicu said: “It is an absolute honor to lead MCB, to work with such outstanding colleagues, and I am humbled to be in a position to contribute to our communities in such a meaningful way. After almost 33 years of service to the Bank, however, the time has come for me to hand over MCB to new leadership. The Bank is strong, resilient and in good shape. Our commitment to serving clients in the places we proudly call home is unwavering. By making an early announcement, the Board will have sufficient time to search for a successor. So it will be business as usual for the time being, as I will continue to work for the Bank with full commitment in the interest of a smooth transition to my successor in due course.”

Islay McGlynn, chair of the Supervisory Board, noted: “Under Chicu’s leadership, MCB has continued its strong growth trajectory. As the leading bank in the Dutch Caribbean, MCB is very active in the local economies and communities in which it operates. Chicu has remained committed to upholding the family values that have been synonymous with the Bank since its inception in 1916. While Chicu will continue in his role for some time, the Board has started the search for the next President and CEO of MCB, recognizing the importance of finding the right leader.”

The Supervisory Board has initiated a thorough and well-planned succession process with an announcement expected in the next twelve months. A candidate is sought who embodies MCB’s family values, is committed to the economies and communities of the Dutch Caribbean islands, and has the skills to lead the Bank into the future.

The Board’s priority is to ensure a seamless transition that maintains the Bank’s longstanding tradition of stability, excellence and service.

Source: Press Release