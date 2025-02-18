Maduro & Curiel’s Bank appoints Quinten Fraai as new President & CEO

Willemstad, Curaçao, February 18, 2025 – Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (MCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Quinten Fraai as its new President & CEO, effective June 1, 2025. Quinten brings extensive international banking experience, having worked across multiple countries and cultures. In addition to his professional expertise, he has strong personal and family ties to the Dutch Caribbean and an understanding of the community. Lionel (Chicu) Capriles II, MCB’s current President & CEO, will take on a new role as a member of the Supervisory Board, pending Central Bank approval, ensuring his expertise and deep knowledge of the bank remain available.

Quinten Fraai brings over 30 years of experience in financial services. He currently is the CEO of Monuta, a leading funeral insurance and services provider in the Netherlands with well over 1.5 million policy holders. Before that, he served as CEO of NN Insurance Belgium & Luxembourg. His extensive banking career spans over two decades and includes key leadership roles as co-CEO of ING Direct Japan, General Manager of Direct Channels at ING Bank Belgium, Director Savings and Mortgage Operations for ING Direct in the UK, and EVP Operations at ING Direct USA.

Islay McGlynn, Chair of the Supervisory Board at MCB states: “MCB plays a key role in the economies and communities of the Dutch Caribbean islands, and we were looking for a leader who understands that responsibility. Quinten brings strong experience in banking, digital growth, and strategy, but just as importantly, he shares the values of MCB. We are confident he will lead our Bank with vision and care. I am also very pleased that Chicu will join the Supervisory Board, ensuring MCB can continue to benefit from his experience and knowledge as we move forward.”

Lionel (Chicu) Capriles II adds: “I warmly welcome Quinten to the Dutch Caribbean. He is the right person to uphold the family values that have been at the heart of our Bank since 1916. MCB is strong, resilient, and well-positioned for the future, and I have full confidence that Quinten will build on this solid foundation. I will personally ensure a smooth and seamless transition as I move into my new role on the Supervisory Board, where I look forward to supporting him and the Bank in this next phase of its journey.”

Quinten Fraai comments: “I’m truly honored to join MCB, a bank that has been integral to the Dutch Caribbean for so long. With my father born and raised in Curaçao, I always felt a deep connection to the islands. I developed an appreciation for the culture and, above all, the deep sense of community that makes this place so special. I understand how vital MCB is to the people and businesses of the region. Strong relationships are at the heart of both community and business, and I am committed to fostering meaningful connections and working alongside the team to uphold MCB’s heritage of trust, stability, and service.”

The appointment of Quinten is still subject to shareholder approval, which is scheduled for later this quarter. As of July 1, 2025, the MCB Management Board will consist of Quinten Fraai as Managing Director and President & CEO, Bill Said as Managing Director and Group Head, and Cris van Kempen as Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer, whose appointment (announced on January 23, 2025) remains pending the customary regulatory and shareholder approval.

