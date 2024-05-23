MAGAZINE: Femme Actuelle promotes Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Written by Sébastien Pierrot and published on May 16, the article entitled “Saint-Martin, the paradise island of the Antilles” is a nice nod to our territory.

Retracing the history of Saint-Martin by judiciously detailing its characteristics, the journalist from Femme Actuelle offers an overview of the island by addressing several areas such as tourism, customs and traditions, multiculturalism and the uniqueness of Saint-Martin . A true guided tour through the different districts of Saint-Martin, the article highlights the work of the Nature Reserve, the richness of the local fauna and flora, the culinary specialties to savor without moderation, the beverages to consume with more of wisdom and ends by giving some ideas for finding the best Made in SXM souvenirs. This is a great promotion of the territory by the best-selling and most read women's magazine in France, with a global monthly audience estimated at 16 million people. To view the article in full, scan the attached QR code or click on the link below. _VX

Shortened link to full article: https://t.ly/T1aUc

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/magazine-femme-actuelle-fait-la-promotion-de-saint-martin/