Maho Group hosts successful community recruitment dive | The Peoples Tribune

MAHO–The Maho Group is proud to announce the success of its recent community-based recruitment initiative, which brought hiring efforts directly into neighborhoods across St. Maarten to connect local residents with career opportunities across its Sonesta St. Maarten portfolio.

Departing from the traditional recruitment model, the team took a proactive, on-the-ground approach, meeting candidates where they live and work. On March 31, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, teams of managers were deployed across key areas including Dutch Quarter, Middle Region, Philipsburg, Cole Bay, and St. Peters. Throughout the day, they engaged with residents, shared information about open roles, and distributed application materials.

Designed to make employment opportunities more accessible, the initiative focused on reaching individuals who may not otherwise attend on-site hiring events. By bringing the process directly into the community, The Maho Group created a more approachable and inclusive pathway to employment, while fostering meaningful, face-to-face connections.

The response was immediate and encouraging. A total of 80 applications were distributed during the initiative, with 30 completed applications returned on the spot and additional submissions expected in the days following. The strong engagement underscores the effectiveness of this personalized approach.

“Our goal was to remove barriers and create a more accessible pathway for individuals across St. Maarten to connect with our team,” said Human Resources Labor Relations & Benefits Manager, Ms. Patricia Vlaun. “By going directly into the community, we were able to have meaningful conversations and inspire interest in the opportunities available within our organization.”

Preparation for the initiative included a briefing session, ensuring all participating team members were aligned on the campaign’s goals and equipped to effectively engage potential candidates.

Open positions spanned a wide range of departments, including Guest Services & Front Office, Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Casino & Entertainment, Engineering & Maintenance, Spa & Wellness, IT, Accounting, and Security, offering opportunities for both entry-level applicants and experienced professionals.

Following the success of this initiative, The Maho Group plans to host another community-based Recruitment Day in the second week of May, continuing its efforts to bring employment opportunities closer to residents and strengthen connections with local talent.

As one of St. Maarten’s leading hospitality and entertainment operators, The Maho Group remains committed to supporting local employment and creating meaningful career opportunities across the island.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/maho-group-hosts-successful-community-recruitment-dive