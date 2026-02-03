Mai-Angel and friends lights up the stage for the first spotlight soiree | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–On Saturday, January 31, 2026, the spotlight shone on young talent as Mai-Angel and Friends premiered its first showcase at the Philipsburg Cultural Center. The evening brought together singers and dancers who later transitioned into runway models, creating a dynamic production and an engaging experience for the audience.

The event, organized by Elite Milestone Magic, Angelique Romou, and friends as a fundraising initiative, was described as a resounding success. Organizers said the evening came very close to its fundraising target, reflecting strong community support for youth development, talent, and the performing arts.

The night opened with a prayer for the youth, delivered by Shemar Romney, followed by Mai-Angel Martis, who sang the St. Maarten Song.

The first segment of the show opened with a high-energy group dance performance choreographed by Naomi Warsop, setting the tone for an evening filled with creativity and strong performances. The first half also showcased vocal talent from the St. Martin Interscholastic Idol 2025 winners. Cycle 1 winner Daquan Mark performed “Easy On Me” by Adele, while Cycle 2 winner Marie Angel Barraez-Vazquez performed “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. Adrien Nicasio, a past winner of the St. Martin Interscholastic Idol competition, also performed “I Believe the Children Are the Future” by Whitney Houston.

The first half further featured solo dance performances by Ian Soriano, Shannell Bucknor, Carlynaisha John, Nyah Kalmera, Mila Grandtner, Keziah Hoeve, Surya Bille, Amalia Emmanuel, and Mai-Angel Martis. Organizers said the choreography was diverse and kept the audience wanting more.

The second half began with Mai-Angel performing “Rise Up” by Andra Day, accompanied by St. Maarten musicians Connis Vanterpool on saxophone and Micky the Guitarist.

The Philipsburg Methodist Youth Band, led by Rosemary Marsham-Hodge, took to the stage with band members Shemar Romney, Simeon Romney, Jennifer Faneyte, Atarah Baptiste, Eahvy Marsham, and Evanique Marsham. Mai-Angel sang lead vocals on “Find Me Here (Blessings)” and “Oil,” bringing the audience into a praise-filled mood.

The show then transitioned into a fashion and performance segment featuring designs from local fashion houses T’s Closet, Christina’s Boutique, and K’ Lynn Boutique. Performers shifted from dance to the runway, showcasing versatility and stage presence. Adrien returned to the stage with “A House Is Not a Home” by Luther Vandross.

Organizers also credited the night’s atmosphere to strong stage production. Special thanks were extended to Fabrice Burnett of Skyfall Fireworks for technical support and pyrotechnic effects that elevated the presentation.

Beyond entertainment and fundraising, the evening also honored contributors to arts and culture. Honorees included Arlene Halley of NIA, Susha Hein of Indisu Dance Theater, Clara Reyes, Head of the Cultural Department of MECYS, Ihndhira Richardson-Marlin of Indisu Dance Theater, and Nicole de Weever, founder and president of the Art Saves Lives St. Maarten Foundation.

Angelique Romou expressed gratitude to the creative team, including choreographers Naomi Warsop, Ashley Matser, and Ahmad Gumbs, as well as the solo dancers who brought individuality to their routines.

Special thanks were extended to sponsors CC1 and Font Ink Signs, SOS Radio 95.9 FM, PJd2, and X 104.3 FM. Additional thanks were given to Erika Richardson, Seetah’s Catering for Country Corner Snack, Kaisha Peters and the staff of the Philipsburg Cultural Center, and Scottie “the Scientist,” who constructed the custom catwalk used for the fashion segment.

Appreciation was also extended to all participants, parents, and musicians, as well as Delie Romou-Gibs, Silvia Martina-Gibs, Joyce Roumou, Dientje Muller, Dr. Yadira Boston, Marilyna Boston, Michael Martis, and everyone who contributed to the successful execution of the event.

The purpose of Spotlight Soiree Mai-Angel and Friends was to raise funds to support Mai-Angel Martis on her journey to Dance Excellence in Los Angeles, where she will further develop her skills in dance and performing arts while gaining additional lessons and stage experience.

Mai-Angel expressed her thanks to everyone who attended, purchased tickets, and supported the initiative, noting that the evening was a reminder that when community, creativity, and opportunity come together, young dreams move closer to reality.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mai-angel-and-friends-lights-up-the-stage-for-the-first-spotlight-soiree