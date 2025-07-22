Man Arrested For Drugs Possesion During Scooter Controls

PHILIPSBURG – On Sunday, July 20th 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted a targeted scooter and motorcycle control operation in the areas of Welfare road and Airport road. During the course of this operation, officers arrested an individual with the initials L.C.R.J.for the possession of illegal narcotics.

The suspect was found in possession of approximately 33 grams of marijuana and two (molly) pills. The individual was taken into custody and brought to the Philipsburg Police Station for questioning.

After being interviewed by detectives, the suspect was released with a summons to appear in court at a later date.

The KPSM continues to carry out proactive controls and enforcement operations focused on enhancing public safety and addressing illegal activity involving scooters and motorcycles, which have been linked to various criminal offenses.