Man assaulted at Casino, Police Investigate

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten –On Saturday July 5 2025, approximately 22:20 pm, police responded to a report of an assault at the Rouge ET Noir Casino. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with deep lacerations to his face. The victim was immediately transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was assaulted by a suspect known to him. The motive behind the assault is currently under investigation. KPSM detectives are actively gathering evidence to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The suspect’s identity is known to the police, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him.

The Sint Maarten Police Force strongly urges anyone who may have witnessed this incident or possesses any information to please contact 911, or provide information anonymously via the tip line 9300. Your cooperation is crucial in maintaining a safe community.

