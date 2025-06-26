Man Dies Due To Construction Site Accident At Indigo Bay

INDIGO BAY – Patrol officers of KPSM were directed to workplace accident that took place in the Indigo Bay area on Monday, June 23, 2025, just after 3:00 PM.

Central Police Dispatch received a report indicating that a male individual had fallen from a ladder while performing construction work. Upon arrival at the scene, police officers were informed that the victim had already been transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim may have fallen and struck his head on a concrete edge located below the work area.

On the following day, Tuesday, June 24, KPSM received confirmation that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The Labor Inspectorate has been formally notified of the incident, and further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

Source: Press Release