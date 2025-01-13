Man drowns at Maho Beach

MAHO BEACH – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) regrets to inform the public of a tragic drowning incident that occurred on Monday, January 13, 2025, at Maho Beach.

Around,10.00 am mid-morning KPSM received several distress calls reporting a male swimmer in apparent difficulty in the water. Bystanders acted quickly, retrieving the individual from the sea and administering CPR until police and paramedics arrived. Despite their combined efforts to save the man’s life, it was later confirmed that the 67-year-old visitor to the island had tragically passed away, most likely due to drowning.

The Forensics Department was dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation and confirm that no foul play was involved.

KPSM extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. We urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant while engaging in water activities and to prioritize personal safety.

Source: KPSM FB page