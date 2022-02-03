Man found dead in maintenance room | FAXINFO

SIMPSON BAY: A man was found dead on Wednesday, February 2, in a small maintenance room in Simpson Bay. Authorities have determined that the death was due to natural causes. The remains were transported to the funeral home.

Police Central Dispatch received a call around 9:00pm about a man showing no signs of life. Patrol officers and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the location.

The lifeless body was found in a seated position in a small maintenance room located far below the building. The body was transported outside from the room by firefighters.

A doctor, who was called to the scene, pronounced the man dead. His remains were later transported to one of the local funeral homes.

The identity of the deceased will not be disclosed .

The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM expresses condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/03/man-found-dead-in-maintenance-room/

