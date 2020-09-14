Man killed in accident | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–A motorcycle rider was killed when he collided with a car on Airport Boulevard around 6:00pm Sunday. According to information received by The Daily Herald, the man was riding a motorcycle on Airport Boulevard towards Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) when he collided with a vehicle in the vicinity of car rental company Hertz.

The man was reportedly in a group of other motorcycle riders. After the collision, the rider’s bike ended up hitting the metal barrier and coming to a stop on the side of the road by the airport’s perimeter fence.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene and found the rider alive, but unconscious and grievously injured. A group of onlookers was at the scene, some part of the group with whom the man was riding. He was taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), but succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital shortly after arriving.

Police could not confirm any more details about the accident because its investigation was still in progress as of press time Sunday.

Source: The Daily Herald FB page https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm