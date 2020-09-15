Man shot in face, suspect arrested two days later | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. PETERS–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested a man J.H. at his home in St. Peters on Sunday morning on suspicion of having shot a man S.S. in the face on Friday night.

Police have not disclosed details about the motive for the shooting, but confirmed that S. was shot in the face on L.B. Scott Road around 7:15pm Friday.

Despite this serious injury, S. managed to drive himself to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). Hospital security then called police about the incident.

The victim’s vehicle was still parked outside when detectives arrived at the hospital. They cordoned off the area, and the police Forensic Team searched the vehicle for evidence.

Meanwhile, S. had to be given an emergency operation. Once out of surgery, and still in serious but stable condition, he gave a statement to detectives about the events that led up to his being shot.

The victim’s statement led to the Prosecutor’s Office issuing an arrest warrant for H., who was allegedly involved in the shooting.

Police executed the warrant on Sunday morning and arrested H. at his St. Peters home.

However, the arrest was not smooth. Officers were reportedly forced back into their vehicles to avoid the rush of H.’s friends and family members, who were resisting the arrest and arguing with the authorities. One officer reversed a police truck into a GEBE utilities box while fleeing the area.

Police say the suspect also resisted his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: The Daily Herald FB page https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm