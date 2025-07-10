Man threatens his brother with machete, gets arrested

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — On the evening of Monday, July 8, 2025, around 18:00 hours, the Police Central Dispatch received a call regarding a threatening situation between two individuals on Cherry Nut Road.

Upon arrival, officers were met with an escalating conflict between two brothers. Initial investigation revealed that one of the brothers had threatened the other with a machete and a knife, stating his intent to cause serious harm.

The victim filed an official complaint against his brother. The suspect was subsequently arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for questioning and pending further investigation.

KPSM reminds the public that all acts or threats of violence will be dealt with seriously and encourages individuals to resolve conflicts through non-violent means.

Source: Press Release