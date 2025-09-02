Marlin congratulates St. Maarten professionals, calls for local leadership at GEBE | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Former Member of Parliament Cloyd Marlin on Monday extended congratulations to three St. Maarteners recently appointed to top leadership positions, while also issuing a strong call for greater local representation in critical management roles at GEBE.

Marlin praised Julius Lambert on his appointment as CEO of the Christian Hillside School, calling it an inspiring achievement for the younger generation. “This gives our future generation hope that they too can return home and hold top positions,” Marlin said, adding that this reflects a vision he has long championed of “putting our people first.”

He also congratulated Michael Lake and Emile Levons on their recent appointments at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), where Lake now serves as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Levons as Chief Operating Officer (COO). “These are two individuals I know well and went to school with. To see them hold these important positions is something I fully approve of and we should all be proud of,” Marlin stated.

Turning his attention to GEBE, Marlin urged both the government and the company’s board to follow suit by ensuring that locals hold the highest executive positions. “GEBE’s CFO, CEO, and COO should all be local people. If this is not the goal, then I see no benefit in having the current board and management, especially given all that is happening now at GEBE,” Marlin declared.

He said while the late Director of GEBE Julius Lambert Sr. would have been proud of his son's achievement, he would have been equally disappointed in the decision of the government to place foreigners in these positions. "Mr. Lambert, an iconic local we can be proud of, held the top position at GEBE and held it well. Instead of following his example, the government is betraying the foundation he laid for his people to excel in the company," Marlin said.

He sharply criticized the utility company’s handling of its ongoing challenges, describing the communication from the Director as “next to nothing, non-existent,” leaving the country in the dark about developments. “The GEBE situation is a crisis. People and businesses are still facing cut-offs, and complaints continue, yet we hear nothing from the company or from government. It is shameful, irresponsible, and insulting to the people of St. Maarten, to whom the company belongs,” Marlin said.

He continued: "To date Management has not clarified why it chose to immediately shun all local media, right out the gate. He never even gave local media chance. It's like he received his order from on top about speaking to the media. There can be no other explanation. The management of GEBE didn't know St. Maarten or its media practitioners. He was told not to cooperate with local media, but to go ahead and give an interview to foreign media (USA Today). So here we have a foreigner, whose employment is made possible by the people of St. Maarten, bringing in foreign media, to talk about our company, while not talking to our media. If its wasn't so vexing it would be laughable," Marlin said.

Marlin emphasized that at this critical juncture, transparency and local leadership are essential to restore public trust and properly manage the affairs of the country’s sole utility provider.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/marlin-congratulates-st-maarten-professionals-calls-for-local-leadership-at-gebe