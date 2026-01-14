Marlin demands transparency on Seaton hire, contracts, spending | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Former Member of Parliament and community leader Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin is calling on NV GEBE to provide detailed public answers following the company’s statement announcing the appointment of "Mr. Seaton", a national of Trinidad and Tobago, to a senior Information Technology leadership position.

Marlin said he reviewed NV GEBE’s explanation, which described the appointment as the outcome of a structured, merit-based process linked to operational and cybersecurity challenges. He stated that the company’s statement, while carefully worded, does not adequately address public concern and reinforces a long-standing perception that qualified St. Maarteners continue to be overlooked for senior roles within the national utility.

“People are still dealing with unreliable billing, post-cyberattack overcharges, and ongoing financial strain,” Marlin said. “Against that backdrop, the public deserves more than vague assurances. They deserve proof.”

NV GEBE indicated that its process included local and regional outreach, engagement of an international recruitment agency, interviews of four candidates including one local candidate, and the selection of Mr. Seaton based on more than two decades of senior-level experience in utility operations, SAP systems, and cybersecurity. Marlin said the explanation raises key questions that must be answered publicly to protect confidence in the institution and ensure fairness to local professionals.

Marlin is requesting clear responses to the following issues:

Local advertising and outreachMarlin asked why the vacancy was not publicly advertised through local platforms, including local media, NV GEBE’s website, social media channels, and community networks. He said transparency requires that qualified St. Maarteners have a clear and visible opportunity to apply, and that reliance on an international recruitment channel can appear to tilt the process away from locals.

Local applicants and evaluation resultsMarlin noted that NV GEBE acknowledged only two local candidates applied and only one local candidate was interviewed. He said this raises concern that the position was not promoted effectively at home or that barriers discouraged local applicants. Marlin is calling for disclosure of the evaluation criteria used, the scoring methodology, and the reasons local applicants were not selected. He said applicant information can be anonymized where necessary while still providing meaningful transparency.

Necessity of a permanent external appointmentMarlin asked what specific documented cybersecurity and operational challenges made Mr. Seaton’s profile “critical,” and why the company did not pursue alternatives that build local capacity, such as targeted training, short-term consultancy support, or paired leadership arrangements designed to develop local successors.

Cost and approval of international recruitmentMarlin is seeking disclosure of the cost of engaging the international recruitment agency and who approved the expenditure. He said that, at a time when customers are facing high bills and payment plans that strain households, the public has a right to know whether more cost-effective, community-focused recruitment options were considered.

Alignment with commitments to St. MaartenersMarlin asked how the appointment aligns with NV GEBE’s stated commitment to ensuring qualified St. Maarteners receive fair and priority consideration for leadership roles. He said commitments must be reflected in outcomes, not just statements.

Marlin also raised broader concerns about access to experience and career progression for local professionals. “How can anyone in St. Maarten gain over two decades of experience when we do not even get two months in positions to demonstrate our expertise,” he said.

In addition, Marlin is requesting clarity on the immigration and labor process tied to the appointment. He asked whether the work permit and residence permit for the new IT manager have already been approved. If they were expedited, he is asking which channel was used and whether that process can be shared so other employers seeking to hire abroad understand the correct procedure. If the permits are not approved, he asked what NV GEBE is communicating to the public regarding the status of the appointment.

Marlin reiterated his wider calls related to NV GEBE accountability and public protection, including urgent billing relief, full transparency on executive compensation and contracts, limits on expensive consultants, mandatory knowledge-transfer requirements for external hires, and a genuine priority for St. Maarteners in senior leadership roles.

“We cannot keep importing leadership while our own people remain on the sidelines,” Marlin said. “It is time for NV GEBE and its shareholders to listen, correct course, and put St. Maarten first. I am awaiting serious and honest answers.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/marlin-demands-transparency-on-seaton-hire-contracts-spending