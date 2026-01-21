Marlin: Destroyed wall of Little League Stadium must be addressed post haste | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Nearly two weeks after a garbage hauler struck and knocked down a section of the perimeter wall at the Little League Ball Park during a practice session, the St. Maarten Little League Association says it has still not received clear communication from the Government of St. Maarten on how the site will be secured to protect the children who use the field. The association has written to the government to no avail.

Community leader and former Member of Parliament Cloyd “Ohndae” Marlin said the lack of visible action and communication reflects a broader pattern in which sports and youth development are treated as a low priority, even when safety concerns are involved.

Marlin, a former Little Leaguer and past manager of selection teams who has participated in Little League tournaments, said the stadium is more than a venue, it is a second home for many young athletes and volunteers who dedicate time to developing the sport. He warned that the current situation sends the wrong message to children and families about how their safety is valued.

He pointed to the regional significance of youth baseball and the potential it creates for young people, noting that Curaçao recently celebrated a major milestone in baseball with the election of Andruw Jones, a former Little League participant, to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In Marlin’s view, such achievements underline why youth sports must be treated as an investment in the future, supported by safe facilities and responsive governance.

Marlin also noted that St. Maarten is among the territories bidding to host a future Little League tournament, and said it is troubling that a serious safety incident at the island’s primary youth baseball facility has not been met with urgent, publicly communicated steps to prevent a recurrence. He called on the relevant authorities, including the ministries responsible for infrastructure (VROMI) and youth and sports (ECYS), to address the matter without further delay.

The Association has described the incident as serious and avoidable. According to the organization, the crash occurred while a Little League practice session was underway. A garbage bin hauler was reportedly attempting to position a large metal bin near the stadium’s outer concrete wall when something went wrong, causing the bin to slam into the structure and knock down a significant section of the wall in view of children.

Association representatives said the outcome could have been catastrophic, emphasizing that the wall is now compromised and may pose an ongoing hazard in a setting where children run and move unpredictably during training. The Association is calling for immediate safety measures, including a structural assessment by qualified personnel, the installation of temporary barriers, and the establishment of a clear exclusion zone until repairs are completed and the area is formally declared safe.

While activities may still be scheduled, the Association has stressed that operating near a damaged structure is unacceptable and that safety must be treated as an urgent public concern, not a routine maintenance issue.

The organization also used the incident to renew long-standing concerns about the surrounding parking area. The Association says it has repeatedly raised alarms that the lot, which it does not own, has effectively been used for the storage of damaged vehicles and parts, and that tour buses are routinely parked there. According to the Association, this creates safety risks, limits access for families, and contributes to congestion around the facility.

The Association says parents bringing children to practice are often left without adequate parking and are forced into unsafe or inconvenient arrangements because of how the lot is being used. It has also repeatedly sought clarity on who authorizes and manages the parking area and has requested meetings with government to address the situation.

The Association reiterated its position that if government is unable to transfer the land, it should grant the Association formal management authority over the area so it can establish rules, control access, and prevent activities that undermine safety and appropriate use of the space.

The St. Maarten Little League Association says it has submitted emails and formal letters, including requests made earlier this year, but remains concerned that it has not received the level of response required to resolve issues affecting a youth sporting environment.

The organization is urging government to treat the damaged wall and surrounding conditions as a public safety matter involving children and to provide clear communication on the corrective steps to be taken, including timelines for inspection, repair, and enforcement measures aimed at preventing similar incidents.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/marlin-destroyed-wall-of-little-league-stadium-must-be-addressed-post-haste