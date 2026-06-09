Marlin: Foreign management delivered “No Ideas, No Relief, No Customer Engagement” says it is time to trust local leadership | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Former Member of Parliament and community leader Cloyd Ohndae Marlin is renewing his call for NV GEBE to place greater confidence in local leadership, following reports of resignations within the company’s management structure.

Marlin said the latest developments reinforce concerns he previously raised about the decision to bring in non-local executives to lead the country’s utility company. He said the foreign management structure failed to deliver meaningful improvements for consumers and did not produce the relief, ideas or engagement that residents expected from GEBE.

“I said from the beginning that this foreign management was not necessary because they have not produced one thing,” Marlin said. “No ideas, no relief, no customer engagement, just bill hikes.”

Marlin said the resignations should force a serious review of how leadership decisions are being made at GEBE. He argued that when outside executives are brought in to occupy senior positions, there must be clear evidence that they are adding value, improving service and understanding the realities faced by the people of St. Maarten.

According to Marlin, that has not been the case. He said consumers continue to face high bills, frustration over service issues and a lack of meaningful communication from the company.

“Now that they cannot take advantage of the people anymore, they opt to resign,” Marlin said.

He said the situation should be a turning point for GEBE and for government’s approach to appointments at key public companies. Marlin stressed that St. Maarten has qualified people who understand the company, the community and the daily struggles of residents.

“Again, this is what I warned about from the beginning,” Marlin said. “They have no family ties, they have no love for St. Maarten and their people. Now I strongly urge that we put our own there to run the company.”

Marlin said his criticism is not based on nationality alone, but on performance, accountability and commitment to the island. He said people brought in from abroad often come for the benefits, title and prestige, but do not carry the same long-term responsibility to the people of St. Maarten.

“These people only come for the perks and the prestige, but they don’t care about the island,” he said.

The former MP said GEBE should now look internally and identify capable employees who know the utility company, understand its operations and have a stake in restoring public confidence.

“Let’s look internal. Let’s hire from within. There are people who know how to run the company,” Marlin said.

Marlin previously raised concerns about reports of another non-local appointment to a senior position at GEBE, specifically the Chief Operations Officer post. At the time, he called for urgent billing relief, full transparency regarding executive compensation and greater accountability at the company.

He said the continued selection of non-locals for top positions remains difficult to justify when St. Maarten has capable professionals who can lead and who are rooted in the community.

“I struggle to understand the insistence on bringing in outsiders for these top roles, especially when we have capable St. Maarteners who could step up,” Marlin said.

He said the public deserves leadership that is accountable, accessible and committed to St. Maarten beyond a contract.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/marlin-foreign-management-delivered-no-ideas-no-relief-no-customer-engagement-says-it-is-time-to-trust-local-leadership