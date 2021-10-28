Marshal Security Force: “We are the Next Level!”

A local company highlighted in their own words:

“Marshal Security Force was officially launched January 1st, 2021, with only its two founders, who had a combined 20+ years’ experience in the industry. Merely 10 months later it boasts 15+ employees that are dedicated to serving its clients and locations that include the St. Maarten Medical Center and Safe Cargo ‘your friend in the cargo business’.”

“Our passion is security; our mission is security! We intend to provide next level security via education, psychology, and technology. We aim to SHIFT THE PARADIGM and turn the occupation of a security officer into a career where its participants are proud of what they do. Further they are recognized by the community and the persons they serve. Being a security officer is a worthwhile profession that when done properly can be satisfying. We want our personnel to be proud of what they do. We like the late great leader Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela believe that dedication and passion will allow persons to scale the heights of great success.”

“We at Marshal understand that a good business has its four component parts working together for true success measured not only in profits but in attainment of purpose. What are these components that must work in harmony, internal clients, external clients, management and the procedures? Our external clients are served by all of this. We as management must support our employees with our processes and resources so that they can provide a security product that works for us all. Thus, we believe that our officers must be empowered and supported to help us take the industry to the NEXT LEVEL. One of the ways we support our staff is to provide an hourly wage that is at least 20% higher than the hourly wage of the industry. Further we provide training that will have persons knowing what to do. Training and development bring a host of benefits to the organization. These include better performance and a more positive organizational climate and culture. In other words, we feel better when we know what to do and how to do it. Our performance is thus standardized, and the clients get a consistent quality experience irrespective of the security officer on duty. Therefore, if our clients are to feel safe and secure our employees must be properly trained. Consequently, training for us is a necessity.”

“Today Marshal actively seeks to provide a non-exploitive workplace within which our employees can work and of which the management of Marshal is justifiably proud.”

“Our company boasts a robust recruitment process deeply rooted in psychology. Potential employees must demonstrate a comfort with technology that allows them to apply online. We want to know our employees and thus we ask about family history, conduct personality testing, conduct performance testing and use various psychoanalysis tools. The purpose of this is to assess person-fit or job fit. We aspire to hire persons that fit the position within which they are working. This gives us the right raw material to mould our employees into Marshals that provide the service for which we are known. Our Marshals will be using technology to provide reports in real time and to allow our clients a bird’s eye view into their properties/businesses that they in many cases have spent a lifetime building.”

“We at Marshal consider ourselves a growing company carving out our niche in a very competitive marketplace. To paraphrase Mr. Mandela, it always seems impossible until we do it! We know the end but for us the experiences along the way makes for a very rich journey. We are Marshal!”

Check out more info for Marshal Security Force on their website at: https://www.sxmmarshal.net/