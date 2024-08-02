Marvio Cooks: Strengthening St. Maarten’s Cybersecurity Infrastructure & Creating Jobs

PHILIPSBURG – The recent cybersecurity incidents affecting our government and utility company have exposed critical gaps in our nation’s ability to defend against cyber threats. As more services migrate online, there is an urgent need to protect users’ data and systems from malicious activities. In 2023 alone, the Caribbean region faced over 144 million attempted cyberattacks in the first half of the year, highlighting the severity of the situation and the prevalence of ransomware attacks.

In February 2024, Mr. Marvio Cooks introduced the concept of a National Cybersecurity and AI Strategic Plan (NCASP) during a lecture series at the University of St. Martin. This plan aims to equip St. Maarten to not only withstand but excel in an increasingly digital world by implementing robust data and system protection measures. Mr. Cooks emphasized that we are currently witnessing the concurrent evolution of five transformative technology platforms—public blockchain, energy storage, multi-ionic sequencing, and robotics—all catalyzed by artificial intelligence. These advancements are reshaping growth dynamics and necessitate a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

“The creation and execution of the NCASP will prepare St. Maarten to both thrive in the digital age and safeguard its infrastructure,” said Mr. Cooks. “This initiative is crucial for laying the groundwork for future job creation in cybersecurity and AI sectors. To achieve this, we must first cultivate the necessary skills among our young professionals, enabling them to lead and manage the new departments tasked with protecting our data.”

Efforts to enhance cybersecurity resilience in the Caribbean are already underway, with training programs and legislative enhancements supported by regional bodies such as CARICOM IMPACS. These initiatives are pivotal in fortifying cybersecurity frameworks and fostering international cooperation, thereby mitigating the impact of cyberattacks.

AI is increasingly utilized in energy management to optimize the generation, distribution, and consumption of energy. It leverages machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics, AI systems can analyze vast amounts of data from various sources, such as weather patterns, energy usage trends, and equipment performance. This enables more accurate forecasting of energy demand and supply, allowing for better integration of renewable energy sources and efficient grid management. The use of AI in energy management not only helps in reducing operational costs and peak loads, but also contributes to sustainability by minimizing waste and promoting the use of cleaner energy sources.

Mr. Cooks is confident that the NCASP will significantly reduce St. Maarten’s vulnerability to cyber threats and lessen the reliance on imported professionals to manage cybersecurity issues. He plans to present this comprehensive strategy to local authorities soon to initiate its implementation.

“I am convinced that our students and young professionals have the potential to become leaders in this technological era. As leaders, it is our duty to provide them with the opportunities to gain the education and experience necessary to succeed, whether in the public or private sectors,” stated Marvio Cooks.

Source: Press Release