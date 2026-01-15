Maxim spotlights Setai, J.W. Marriott, Babacool, Emilio’s as St. Maarten being viewed as a five-star luxury destination | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten’s push into the luxury travel market is gaining international attention, withMaximreporting that new high-end hotels, upgraded resorts, and emerging beach club concepts are helping reposition the destination as a more legitimately luxe getaway. In a January 15, 2026 travel feature,Maximpointed to the upcoming arrival of The Setai and the opening of the J.W. Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa as major signals that the island is building a stronger five-star product, particularly on the Dutch side.

According to the report, the announcement that The Setai will bring its first Caribbean hotel property to St. Maarten surprised some observers, given that the French side has traditionally carried the island’s more polished luxury reputation.Maximdescribed the Setai move as a reflection of the change now visible on St. Maarten’s tourism landscape, as newer, higher-end options begin to fill market gaps that previously existed.

The Setai project, expected to be completed in 2028, is being developed through a partnership and is planned for Indigo Bay, with a mix of hotel suites, private villas, and residential accommodations. Reporting on the development noted it is designed by Studio Munge with architecture by HKS Architects, and is expected to operate under Leading Hotels of the World, with amenities that include a beach club with cabanas and butler service, multiple pools, and a destination spa.

Maximalso highlighted the J.W. Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa, which opened after redevelopment of the former Westin site on the island’s eastern coast following Hurricane Irma. Located on Dawn Beach, the property was described as a major addition to St. Maarten’s luxury inventory, emphasizing a more secluded feel while remaining connected to the island’s main attractions.

Beyond hotels,Maximpointed to the wider upscale ecosystem taking shape, including newer social and culinary concepts such as Babacool Beach Club in Simpson Bay, and increased attention on established dining names on the Dutch side. Another Dutch side gem is Emilio’s, located at the historic Emilio Wilson Estate in Cul de Sac Valley and housed in a beautifully restored, 17th-century stone sugar-cane plantation building. Named after Emilio Wilson, a local figure who purchased the estate in 1954, the restaurant is “deeply tied to the island’s cultural heritage and preservation efforts.”

The report argued that, taken together, these developments represent a range of top-end options that did not previously exist at this level, while still allowing St. Maarten to maintain its broader, mixed-market appeal.

The report further tied the timing of the shift to the island’s post-Irma rebuilding trajectory, noting that major tourism infrastructure required years to restore and renew, and that several projects are now coming into fruition. It also pointed to indicators of luxury demand beyond hotels, including increased private aviation activity at Princess Juliana International Airport and upgraded guest facilities at Simpson Bay Marina.

Maxim.comis the digital platform ofMaxim, a lifestyle brand that publishes across categories including travel, luxury, food and drink, style, and entertainment, and it describes its content as catering to a modern male audience.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/maxim-spotlights-setai-j-w-marriott-babacool-emilios-as-st-maarten-being-viewed-as-a-five-star-luxury-destination