May workshop program with the Compagnons Bâtisseurs | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Compagnons Bâtisseurs de Saint-Martin are kicking off the month of May with new group workshops that will not only teach you a lot about DIY, but will also allow you to spend some quality time with the team and the participants, and to get valuable information related to your habitat in order to improve your quality of life. All workshops will start at 9am and end at noon.

Program of activities in Sandy Ground on the parking lot of the J.Beaupère school

– Wednesday, May 11: Workshop decoration “pyrography on wood”

– Tuesday, May 17: Workshop “Maintain and embellish your home” “Faïence

– Wednesday, May 18: Association Trait d’Union “Rights and duties of tenants

– Tuesday, May 24: “Giant games” workshop

– Tuesday, May 31: Workshop “Maintain and embellish your home” “Furniture making

Program of activities in Quartier d’Orléans at the residence Les Palmeraies (Building 8), Semsamar

– Tuesday, May 10: Workshop “Maintain and embellish your home” Tiles

– Tuesday, May 17: Workshop “Maintain and embellish your home” Tiles

– Wednesday, May 25: Workshop on making “giant games” by hand

As usual, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs invite everyone to attend these workshops free of charge, in a good mood!

More information: +590 690 43 11 11

Facebook: Compagnons Bâtisseurs Saint-Martin

