MCB Bankomatiko card distribution on Saba Tuesday & Wednesday

Saba Bankomatiko card and credit card holders who have not yet received their new MCB cards will have a final opportunity to collect their cards on the island Tuesday & Wednesday of this week.

Two bank representatives from Sint Maarten will be on Saba for the two days to distribute the remaining cards.

The distribution will take place at the Government Administration building on both days from 9.00am until 5.00pm.

Clients on Saba are urged to make use of this final opportunity to collect their new MCB Bankomatiko and Credit Cards.