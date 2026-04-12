MECYS launches teacher training initiative to strengthen inclusive education in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS), in partnership with Inclusive Development Partners (IDP) and with support from the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), is proud to announce the implementation of a comprehensive Web-Based Inclusive Education Training Program aimed at strengthening inclusive education across St. Maarten.

Running from September 2025 through August 2026, this national initiative is a key step in operationalizing St. Maarten’s recently established Special Needs Education (SNE) Policy. The program will provide accessible, high-quality professional development for both primary and secondary school educators, equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to support learners with diverse needs.

The training program has been carefully designed based on extensive stakeholder consultations conducted in November 2025, incorporating insights from teachers, school leaders, specialists, and families. These consultations highlighted a strong demand for practical, classroom-ready strategies, particularly in areas such as behavior management, autism and ADHD support, and inclusive teaching practices.

Through this initiative, educators across St. Maarten will:

– Gain a clear understanding of inclusive education principles and the legal frameworks that support them.

– Develop practical, evidence-based strategies to create supportive and inclusive learning environments.

– Identify and address biases and stereotypes related to students with disabilities.

– Strengthen their ability to promote both social and academic inclusion for all learners.

A key component of the program is the introduction and application of Universal Design for Learning (UDL), an approach that ensures teaching methods and materials are accessible to all students from the outset.

The training is being developed collaboratively with local educators, who will serve as co-developers and presenters, ensuring that content reflects the realities of classrooms in St. Maarten. At the same time, the program benefits from IDP’s global expertise in inclusive education and teacher professional development, with experience spanning the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Delivered through a user-friendly Moodle platform, the training will allow teachers to engage at their own pace. Based on stakeholder feedback, the program is structured to require approximately one hour per week, with a total duration of 10 to 20 hours.

This initiative is designed not only as a training program but as a long-term investment in St. Maarten’s education system. By building national capacity and leveraging existing expertise within the teaching workforce, MECYS and IDP aim to create a sustainable foundation for inclusive education that will continue to evolve and grow.

The program will be piloted, evaluated, and refined in close collaboration with MECYS and participating educators, ensuring its effectiveness ahead of a full national rollout.

MECYS and IDP are committed to advancing a shared vision of an inclusive, equitable, and resilient education system where every learner in St. Maarten has the opportunity to thrive.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mecys-launches-teacher-training-initiative-to-strengthen-inclusive-education-in-st-maarten