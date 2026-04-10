MECYS to Host King’s Games (Koningsspelen) 2026 for 3,500 Students | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Department of Sports within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) is pleased to announce the upcoming King’s Games (Koningsspelen) 2026, held in honor of His Royal Highness King Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand of the Netherlands. The event will take place on Friday, April 17, 2026, across 19 elementary schools, engaging approximately 3,500 students.

The 2026 theme, “Everyone Fun” (Iedereen Plezier) emphasizes enjoyment as a key driver of physical activity and the development of lifelong healthy habits. This theme focuses on inclusivity and collective participation, encouraging not only students, but also teachers, parents, sports providers, and volunteers to contribute to making the day an energetic and festive celebration. Whether through sports participation, cheering, organizing, or supporting activities, everyone plays an important role in the success of the King’s Games.

To support the event, each participating school will receive a sports and party box containing materials designed to enhance activities and align with the theme of the day.

The King’s Games will begin with a healthy breakfast provided to all participating students in collaboration with Cake House Bakery. Following breakfast, schools and Physical Education teachers will lead a variety of fun, engaging, and physically active programs that have been carefully prepared to ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Ms. Melissa Gumbs, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating:

“We are excited to host the King’s Games once again and are encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by our schools and students. Promoting physical activity and healthy habits among children is essential to their overall well-being and development, and we remain committed to creating opportunities that support these goals.”

The Department of Sports extends its sincere appreciation to all participating schools and Physical Education teachers for their dedication and commitment in organizing this event. Special thanks are also extended to Cake House Bakery for their continued partnership and generous support in providing breakfast to the students.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/MECYS-to-Host-King-s-Games-(Koningsspelen)-2026-for-3-500-Students.aspx