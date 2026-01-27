MECYS Updates from Minister Gumbs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs provided a broad update this week on key education and youth developments, covering school operations, staff engagement, student support initiatives, and major infrastructure projects. The update included progress at Marie Genevieve DeWeever School, ongoing discussions with public school personnel, next steps for the Youth Cabinet and more as the Ministry continues its focus on improving school conditions and strengthening the overall learning environment.

Marie Genevieve DeWeever School update

The affected area has reopened and students are back in their classrooms. The main issue involved pigeons, repairs are underway and pigeon spikes are planned as a longer-term fix. The Minister thanked DPE (Department Public Education) and everyone involved for helping resolve the matter so classes could resume.

Public school staff meeting

The Minister described the public schools staff meeting as productive and, at times, emotional. She said teachers are under heavy stress and that challenges can feel bigger in a small economy. She noted similar maintenance issues exist elsewhere in the Kingdom.

Youth Cabinet

The Youth Cabinet launch is underway, with the first meeting set for February 12. Secondary schools submitted four students each to represent their institutions. The Minister said youth voices will help shape policy and legislation, and she is ready to hear their expectations and act on them.

Oranje school

The Minister attended a church service and a bell ceremony marking the anniversary of the Oranje School, 175 years of proud service in St. Maarten. She congratulated the students and highlighted their talent and performances. She said it was encouraging to see the students engaged and proud.

Robotics competition and STEM/STEAM

A robotics competition is coming up, she said MECYS stepped in to help the St. Maarten delegation attend. She linked the effort to the Science Fair Foundation’s long-term push to expand STEM and STEAM access and awareness.

EGRA & EGMA

Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) and Early Grade Mathematics Assessment (EGMA) results are scheduled to be presented to the Council of Ministers on February 17. The Minister also requested to present the results to Parliament’s Committee for Education on February 26, pending confirmation. She said the public will be able to see the results directly once presented.

School maintenance, longer-term approach

The Ministry is moving into longer-term work, including pigeon mitigation and broader maintenance across public schools. The Minister said the aim is to streamline ongoing projects and manage major works more consistently. She framed this as part of improving reliability and planning across the system.

Prins Willem Alexander School and special needs

The Minister touched on transformation work at Prins Willem Alexander tied to training and special needs education. She acknowledged public concern and said she understands why questions remain. She said a more detailed explanation is coming as part of a wider update.

Transformation of public education

The transformation of public education continues to raise questions in the community. The Minister noted the decision dates back to around 2016. She said she will give a clearer update next week on how the decision evolved and what comes next.

Ministry strategic planning

MECYS will hold a strategic planning session on Friday. The Minister described it as setting a 10-year vision for the Ministry. She said it is meant to guide the Ministry beyond any one minister.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mecys-updates-from-minister-gumbs