Media library renovation project presented to press | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–President Daniel Gibbs convened the press on Friday for a technical presentation of the media library renovation project due to start with a first phase before the end of the year in November or December.

Gibbs was joined by architect in charge of projects on behalf of the Préfecture and Collectivité Christian Climent Pons, engineer Chloé Adda and various technical advisers and designers involved with the renovation.

The vast media library in Concordia, built in 2012, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and has continued to deteriorate since. But Gibbs emphasised there was never any intention to abandon the building, knowing how important the building is in the eyes of the population.

“I know this is a sensitive subject that has caused some misunderstanding, because this great building is a symbol of culture. But it was necessary to settle certain disputes, to carry out several expert appraisals to ensure the solidity of the building,” he explained.

“I also wanted to be sure of what was done, that a reflection be carried out in its totality to finally propose a long-lasting project which makes sense for us and the population. I hope that this method of action will be applied to all our projects.”

The expert report on the building completed in 2020 allowed the Collectivité to make a firm and definitive decision on the future of this infrastructure. The report stated that “the building does not require any structural reinforcement with regard to seismic and climatic actions.”

Gibbs said the decision has been made to transform the building into a hurricane shelter on the ground floor and a cultural space on the first floor.

The reopening of this building permits the Collectivité to reconcile two complementary objectives: protection of the civilian population thanks to a hurricane shelter and reopening of the only existing socio-educational facility in this area, as the two cultural centres in Sandy Ground and Grand Case are still to be rebuilt.

The primary purpose of the building will be to shelter, in optimal security conditions, the population of the neighbourhood in case of a major hurricane. Concordia itself is a densely populated neighbourhood, with nearly 500 social and intermediate housing units, plus three private housing developments comprising about 100 apartments and houses.

It also has a concentration of 2,500 students in schools and Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital is located nearby in this sector along with the future medical-social centre.

“You can therefore understand what is at stake in this reconstruction and our satisfaction at finally being able to rehabilitate this iconic building,” Gibbs said.

The concrete structure of the building, which has not suffered any damage, will be kept, but the framework and glass walls of the reception area will be demolished. The building will be on two levels instead of three previously. Its interior will be redesigned to meet the following programme:

Ground floor: Creation of a hurricane shelter with 330 dormitory places, 60 of which will be in a medical shelter to receive the sick so as not to overcrowd the hospital; creation of St. Martin Territorial Operational Center for crisis management and reception for key emergency management decision-makers; refurbishment of the 190-seat auditorium.

First floor: creation of a cafeteria with a terrace; creation of rooms for cultural workshops for children and adults: music, arts and crafts, dance; creation of a cultural space, including a museum, a media library, a game library, and digital rooms.

Roof terrace: creation of a roof space with greenery accessible to all.

To enhance this cultural space and the land on which this public building is located, families of the neighbourhood will be offered a place of conviviality and leisure. The area around and behind the building will be developed with parks and gardens in a second phase of development.

This leisure area will include the existing sports facilities, which will benefit from additional installations. Families as well as patients of the nearby Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital, will be able to benefit from this green space for walking.

The budget for creation of the cultural space is four million euros. To this must be added 500,000 euros for the design and architectural services. The project is financed by the Collectivité of Martin with co-financing from Ministry of Overseas France and European funding.

Development of the plot of land into parks and gardens and creation of a leisure space on the roof (rooftop) of the Cultural Center represent a total amount of 1. 7 million additional euros.

The first phase of work will concern demolition and making the former building safe. The call for tenders will be published in the coming weeks for the work to start before the end of this year (Nov/Dec 2021).

A second phase of work will concern the development of the cultural space planned to start during 2022 and to be completed in 2023.

Concerning the parks and gardens and additional equipment for the sports areas, a call for tenders for the project management will be launched soon to start the studies and organise launch of the works at the end of 2022. The budgetary file is currently being finalised.

This rehabilitation project is among five Collectivité projects that include two colleges for 600 and 900 students, an aquatic centre in La Savane and development of the Marigot waterfront.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/media-library-renovation-project-presented-to-press