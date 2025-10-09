Media placements showcased St. Maarten to more than 11.6 Million readers in Sept. 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten has had another strong month of international visibility for the destination across major travel and lifestyle media outlets. According to Diamond Public Relations, the U.S.-based agency of record for the destination, for the month of September, 25 editorial placements were secured across print, digital, and broadcast media, generating a combined reach of more than 11.6 million. The extensive coverage continues to elevate St. Maarten’s global profile as a leading Caribbean destination for culture, culinary excellence, and experiential travel.

Among the month’s top highlights was a feature story in Recommend Magazine, following a hosted media visit by Paloma Villaverde de Rico, which showcased the island alongside St. Martin and Anguilla in a piece titled “Savoring the Spirit of St. Maarten, St. Martin & Anguilla.” The feature positioned St. Maarten as a hub for upscale yet authentic Caribbean experiences.

Another major win came from TheTravel100.com, which published “Floating Bars, Carnival Museum, Rhino Rides: 7 Amazing Stops in St. Maarten” as a result of Diamond PR’s July 2025 press trip. The story was syndicated across TheBoston100.com, TheNewOrleans100.com, and 11 additional regional outlets, offering broad exposure to U.S. audiences in multiple markets.

The island also earned a spot in Creators.Yahoo.com’s lifestyle feature “10 Tropical Towns Perfect for a Fall Getaway,” following a hosted visit by Meagan Drillinger, where St. Maarten was highlighted as a premier autumn destination for travelers seeking warmth, authenticity, and adventure.

In addition, TravelPulse.com and TravelDailyNews.com both covered St. Maarten’s tourism growth announcement, citing the destination’s record-breaking summer and new airlift expansions, following press release distribution led by Diamond PR.

Other coverage during September included features in UpgradedPoints.com, DestinationlessTravel.com, TravelOffPath.com, and a series of regional syndications through The100.com network, expanding St. Maarten’s exposure across markets in Boston, Houston, Arkansas, Memphis, and North Carolina.

Altogether, the month’s performance demonstrates Diamond PR’s continued success in driving international media attention to Sint Maarten, effectively showcasing its tourism developments, cultural diversity, and island experiences to millions of potential visitors worldwide.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬

• 25 total media placements

• 11.6 million+ total reach

• $98,779 total ad value

• Top outlets: Recommend Magazine, TheTravel100.com, Creators.Yahoo.com, TravelPulse.com, TravelDailyNews.com, UpgradedPoints.com

The collaboration between the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and Diamond PR continues to strengthen the island’s visibility across major travel publications and digital platforms, highlighting St. Maarten’s commitment to global destination marketing and storytelling.

In addition to the above, Caribbean Journal also featured St. Maarten and it's growing popularity this year, in particular with new airlift on the horizon.

“The St. Maarten Government, Tourism Bureau and Princess Juliana International Airport have worked hand-in-hand to elevate the St. Maarten travel experience by synchronizing efforts across airport investments and improvements, as well as hospitality support and development to meet the increasing demand,” said May-Ling Chun, St. Maarten’s Director of Tourism, in a statement to Caribbean Journal.

She emphasized that targeted marketing initiatives, ongoing participation in key industry events, and direct engagement with airlines have been instrumental in bringing new and expanded air service to the island.

For Grisha Heyliger-Marten, St Maarten’s Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, the surge reflects a destination that is evolving with purpose. “There’s never been a better time to visit St. Maarten. With more flights, a smoother arrival experience, and exciting new resorts opening up, our island is ready to welcome you with open arms,” she said.

“What makes St. Maarten truly special is our unique blend, a little bit of Europe, a whole lot of Caribbean, and a melting pot of cultures that you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re here for the beaches, the food, the music, or just the good vibes, St. Maarten is your Caribbean home away from home, any time of year.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/media-placements-showcased-st-maarten-to-more-than-11-6-million-readers-in-sept-2025