Meeting between President Louis Mussington and Rodney Taylor for the Caribix project | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: This Tuesday, April 19, the President of the Collectivity of Saint Martin Louis Mussington received in the offices of the hotel of the Collectivity Rodney Taylor, Secretary General of the CTU (Caribbean Telecommunications Union) visiting the northern islands as part of the Caribix – SoualigaIx project.

Project initiated by Eve Riboud of Dauphin Telecom in 2013 and officially launched virtually last March by the CTU, Caribix will finally see the light of day by the end of this year 2022. By creating an economically viable high speed internet network that will facilitate the exchange of internet traffic between French speaking territories and other Caribbean countries via internet exchange points, Caribix aims to strengthen and secure digital networks with three watchwords: performance, security and economy. Caribix is financed by the European funds Interreg Caraïbes with the operator Dauphin Telecom as local leader.

The president Louis Mussington and Rodney Taylor exchanged on the notable benefits of a project like this one with a clear improvement of the internet uses, the increase of the administrative services available online and the guarantee that the local traffic remains local. SAS Tintamarre was also present during this meeting as it is in charge of building the civil engineering infrastructures that the telecommunication operators will use to develop the fiber optic, and as Caribix’s raison d’être, namely the internet exchange, is part of the territory’s network, a natural link was created between this internet exchange point and the infrastructure to be built where all the operators will meet in order to exchange data, and that this data will remain hosted locally.

Caribix marks a major step forward in the Caribbean internet landscape with more autonomy, local interconnections without having to resort to a costly international infrastructure, for an optimized service. During the press briefing after the meeting between the different actors, President Mussington did not fail to welcome the Caribix project, underlining the importance of technological innovations for the economic development of the territory and assuring the support of the community whose services are mobilized on the cooperation between the islands, in partnership with the local operators.

