Mega-ship additions put Port St. Maarten on track for nearly 1.6 Million cruise passengers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Port St. Maarten up to November 2025 has shown a strong 2025 cruise year, strengthened by several new ship calls from large mega ships, including a visit by the largest cruise ship in the world. The addition of these high-capacity calls reinforces St. Maarten’s standing as a premier cruise destination and a key hub in Caribbean itineraries.

Based on Port St. Maarten’s 2025 figures through November, the destination recorded 470 cruise calls and 1,318,577 cruise passengers. December figures are not yet available, but passenger volume is projected at approximately 280,000. If realized, that projection would bring 2025 to about 1,598,577 passengers, pushing the annual total above 1.5 million and representing roughly 200,000 more passengers than 2024.

Performance highlights (January to November 2025):

Total: 470 calls, 1,318,577 passengers

470 calls, 1,318,577 passengers Peak passenger months: January: 107 calls, 244,996 passengers November: 78 calls, 214,206 passengers February: 81 calls, 197,151 passengers March: 88 calls, 193,821 passengers

Seasonal pattern: Passenger volumes were strongest early in the year and again heading into the winter season. Mid-year months showed fewer calls, with August recording the lowest passenger total at 39,829.

Capacity trend: Even with fewer calls in late spring and summer, average passengers per call rose sharply in several months, signaling the impact of larger vessels. From May through August, the port averaged roughly 4,700 to 5,400 passengers per call in multiple months, compared with an overall average of about 2,806 passengers per call from January through November.

The combined growth in passenger totals and the increased presence of mega ships highlights continued demand for St. Maarten as a marquee Caribbean stop, with strong performance driven by both call volume and higher-capacity arrivals.

December 2025 passenger totals will be confirmed once final figures are available.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mega-ship-additions-put-port-st-maarten-on-track-for-nearly-1-6-million-cruise-passengers