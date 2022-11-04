“Men hide to lie” at the Chapelle theater | FAXINFO

ORIENT BAY: The hilarious (and musical) comedy that is triumphing in France and finally proving to you that males have a heart will be performed on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 at the Orient Bay Theater.

The central question of this play written by Vincent Piguet and entitled “Les hommes se cachent pour mentir” (Men hide to lie) is: how long can you hide from your best friend that your wife has left you? Two actors will take the stage to play Max and Yvou. Max, a successful comedian, is particularly keen that his bedridden and cantankerous father, with whom he has been arguing for 15 years, should watch him on television the day he receives his Molière. As for Yvou, his faithful, unpredictable and slightly moody friend, he agrees to play the life assistant to help him achieve his goal, but on one condition… that Max writes him a musical to impress Marie, the love of his life.

The exchange of courtesies turns out to be perfect except that everything will not go as planned when Max discovers that his best friend’s sweetheart has left. Between break-ups, lies, misunderstandings and song parodies, this infernal duo promises to make you laugh while remaining extremely touching. Vincent Piguet, an actor who trained in the Actor Studio and has been an active comedian since 2004 thanks to one-man shows that have seduced numerous comedy festival juries, will be accompanied on stage by Lionel Laget, a prolific French actor and co-producer in theater, television and film. “Les hommes se cachent pour mentir”, directed by Charles Hudon, will show a beautiful complicity between the actors and will make the most of light but intelligent wordplay. Two performances to enjoy this theatrical performance: Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12, both at 7:30 pm.

Entrance fee: 30€ (association members 25€)

Ticket office open at the theater every evening from 6 to 7 pm (except Saturday and Sunday)

Info: 06 90 55 87 44

www.theatresxm.fr

