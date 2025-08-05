Mercelina Draws the Line: GEBE Must Serve the People, Not Fail Them | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In response to recent public statements by Members of Parliament Omar Ottley and Darryl York regarding NV GEBE, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina issued an update on the Government’s actions surrounding the energy crisis, leadership at GEBE, and relief mechanisms under evaluation.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina today confirmed that the Government of St. Maarten, acting as the sole shareholder of NV GEBE, has instructed the company’s Supervisory Board of Directors to voluntarily tender their resignations with immediate effect, following a prolonged breakdown in trust and performance.

“This is not about politics or personalities. This is about a utility company that has failed the people for too long and a government that refuses to stand by and watch,” said Prime Minister Mercelina. “GEBE is not a playground for power, it’s a lifeline for every household and business on this island.”

The government’s decision follows years of underperformance and a growing divide between the shareholder and the current board. Among the key failures cited:

• Mishandling of the 2022 cyberattack, which crippled GEBE’s systems and left customers in limbo for months;

• Continued billing chaos more than two years later, leaving residents without clarity, consistency, or fairness in their invoices;

• The board’s refusal to implement recommendations from the Regulatory Authority Curacao (RAC) aimed at lowering electricity costs for residents and businesses;

• A clear reluctance to act on fuel clause reforms or cooperate with broader relief initiatives, despite public outcry.

“The board was appointed under a previous administration. Their term may extend to 2025/2026, but performance has an expiry date and for this board, that time has passed,” the Prime Minister stated.

Should the board fail to resign voluntarily, the government stands ready to invoke its full legal rights as shareholder, in accordance with corporate governance laws and GEBE’s articles of incorporation.

Amid speculation regarding a recent USA Today feature, the Prime Minister also addressed his involvement:

“Yes, I gave a referral when approached by USA Today for a leadership profile on Caribbean governance in St. Maarten and that referral was provided to several entities, Government owned companies inclusive to the temporary manager of GEBE. I was provided a draft transcript for factual accuracy regarding my interview, and it was made explicitly clear in written correspondence —‘there are no financial implications upon returning the approved transcript.’ I was not involved in any financial dealings with USA Today, and no government funds were used nor was any instruction or obligation given to any individual, entity or Government-owned company.”

By contrast, GEBE’s management reportedly paid USA Today over $15,000 for a separate promotional feature:

Any discussions regarding agreeing to an interview, consent to content, financial arrangements, or publication obligations were held strictly between the temporary manager of GEBE and USA Today without my involvement. I was not involved in any contractual decisions or payments. That’s a matter of corporate responsibility and executive management authority.”

“I know the people of St. Maarten is tired. Tired of excuses. Tired of nonreliable billing. Tired of confusion. And tired of seeing the same cycle repeat over and over again.

I am myself super allergic to political grandstanding over important matters as utility supply that is currently affecting the livelihood of the people of St. Maarten.

That’s why we’re drawing the line and restoring order. This is not about blaming the past—it’s about building a future. GEBE must become a company that serves the people, not frustrate them or make them suffer.”

Lastly, the Prime Minister also wishes to clarify that the Prime Minister is not responsible for the binding nomination process concerning the Managing Board of NV GEBE.

The appointment and selection procedures for NV GEBE’s Managing Board fall under the purview of the Supervisory Board of Directors of NV GEBE and adhere to the company’s internal corporate governance framework and applicable laws and regulations. The recruitment on management level was done on request of the Supervisory Board of Directors via an independent third-party consultancy firm.

Any implication or suggestion that the Prime Minister or the shareholder is responsible for the candidates selected through the recruitment process is inaccurate and misleading.

“We are not here for applause. We are here to govern. And that’s exactly what we are doing.”, concluded the Prime Minister.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mercelina-draws-the-line-gebe-must-serve-the-people-not-fail-them