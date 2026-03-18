Mercelina eyes traffic overhaul as congestion pressure grows | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Wednesday addressed the growing traffic challenges facing St. Maarten, pointing to a combination of population density, tourism activity, road network limitations, and the number of vehicles on the island as major factors behind daily congestion.

Against that backdrop, the Prime Minister said the Council of Ministers has been discussing a range of possible measures aimed at reducing congestion and improving the flow of traffic across the island.

In outlining the issue, the Prime Minister noted that St. Maarten is ranked among the most densely populated countries in the world, placing added pressure on an already limited road network. He said the country effectively relies on seven main roads: the Airport to Simpson Bay to Philipsburg route; Airport Causeway to Cole Bay to Philipsburg; Link 1 Road; Philipsburg to Sucker Garden to Oyster Pond; St. Peters; Bush Road to A.T. Illidge Road to Dutch Quarter; and the road through Middle Region as a connectivity route.

Mercelina further pointed to the island’s tourism numbers as a major contributor to traffic volume. He said St. Maarten receives 1.7 million cruise visitors annually, which translates to approximately 4,657 visitors per day. Through the airport, he said, another 1.8 million passengers arrive in St. Maarten, of whom approximately 700,000 remain on the island. According to the Prime Minister, this results in an estimated 1,917 extra persons being added to the community on a daily basis.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the scale of the island’s accommodation sector, noting that St. Maarten has 4,262 hotel rooms and timeshare properties, 1,426 condos and apartments, 1,779 villas, and 152 guest rooms and studios, for a total of 7,619 accommodations.

Mercelina said the number of vehicles on the island is another important factor. He stated that St. Maarten currently has 30,160 cars. Based on an estimated population of 60,000, he said that amounts to roughly one car for every two people, raising broader questions about whether such a ratio is sustainable if vehicle ownership continues to rise.

Among the solutions under discussion are converting certain two-way roads into one-way loop systems where feasible, improving public transportation, and upgrading bus stop infrastructure. The government is also examining broader policy questions related to vehicle imports.

Additional options being considered include reopening Weymouth Hill to Dutch Quarter, assessing the possible opening of Marigot Hill to connect the St. Peters district to Marigot, and improving the connection between Cay Hill and Cole Bay.

Mercelina also stressed the importance of continued traffic management support through the ongoing deployment of KPSM officers and VKS personnel at road network bottlenecks, particularly during peak traffic periods.

As part of a longer-term vision, the Prime Minister said government is also looking at the need to alleviate and broaden the Simpson Bay Bridge in an effort to reduce the number of bridge openings within a 24-hour period and ease congestion in that area.

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscored that while St. Maarten’s traffic problem is shaped by several structural factors, government is actively discussing both short-term and long-term responses aimed at improving mobility and reducing daily congestion for residents and visitors alike.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mercelina-eyes-traffic-overhaul-as-congestion-pressure-grows