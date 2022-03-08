Message of support to the people who suffer from this conflict | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: President Daniel GIBBS expresses his deepest concern regarding the current international situation, and in particular the war underway following the attack on Ukraine by Russia on February 24.

History is tragic. And the images of destruction and desolation do not fail to appeal to and move all the people of St. Martin who lived through the devastating passage of IRMA just under five years ago.

This conflict, which could last for a long time as announced by the President of the Republic, will have consequences on the economy of St. Martin, especially in terms of consumer prices. Particular attention will be paid to the evolution of fuel prices, and therefore to airfares, an essential point for a territory such as ours that lives on tourism. The Collectivity, with the support of the necessary national solidarity, will not fail to take, if necessary, the economic and social measures required.

For the time being, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, a territory of the French Republic and a region of the European Union, naturally expresses its full support for the measures announced by the Government and by the Council of Ministers of the EU.

Bringing together some one hundred nationalities, Saint-Martin, the Friendly Island, has always been a model of peaceful coexistence and respect for differences. This spirit of Concordia, which has been the foundation of our plural identity since 1648, cannot be called into question by current events: on the contrary, it represents more than ever a model to follow, an ideal to achieve.

Expressing his full solidarity with the civilian populations affected by the conflict and in particular with the inhabitants of the city of Kiev, President Daniel GIBBS hopes that a favorable outcome will be found as soon as possible in accordance with international law, which is synonymous with the stability of borders and the right of peoples to self-determination.

On this 8th of March, International Women’s Rights Day, we have a moving thought for all the women and children who are suffering the full force of this conflict and have no other choice than to leave their country to protect their lives. We send them our solidarity and salute their immense courage.

