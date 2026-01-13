MFK confirms resignations of Minister Kimberley Lew-Jen-Tai and Plenipotentiary Minister Carlson Manuel, probe begins | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao–The political party Movementu Futuro Kòrsou (MFK) announced on Monday that two of its members, Minister of Governance, Planning and Services Kimberley Lew-Jen-Tai and Minister Plenipotentiary Carlson Manuel, have submitted their resignations, following internal considerations and ongoing matters affecting both officials.

In its statement, MFK indicated that Minister Lew-Jen-Tai’s resignation is linked to a personal situation within her family circle. The party said it would not make further public statements on that matter out of respect for privacy.

Separately, the Public Prosecution Service reported that the National Criminal Investigation Department Curaçao has started a criminal investigation into Minister Lew-Jen-Tai. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the Attorney General ordered the investigation after recent reports of assault. The minister has been designated as a suspect and was officially informed. In line with the National Ordinance on the Integrity of (Candidate) Ministers, the Prime Minister and the Governor were also informed. The Public Prosecution Service said no further information will be released at this time in the interest of the investigation.

Local reporting has referenced an incident in November in front of Kooyman’s store involving the minister, however authorities have not confirmed whether that incident is connected to the ongoing investigation.

Regarding Minister Plenipotentiary Carlson Manuel, MFK stated that a different context applies. The party referenced allegations circulating on social media and noted that Parliament has adopted a motion calling for action by the Court of Audit concerning the so-called “Kas di Kòrsou.” MFK said its party board asked Manuel to resign so any investigation can proceed without interference.

MFK also stated that it has tightened its internal working methods since 2020, placing emphasis on transparency, discipline, and respect. “We stand for equal and fair treatment, and that is why we tackle these situations seriously and discreetly,” the party board said.

MFK indicated that the process to fill the vacant positions will begin immediately.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mfk-confirms-resignations-of-minister-kimberley-lew-jen-tai-and-plenipotentiary-minister-carlson-manuel-probe-begins