Miami, St. Maarten await Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI–Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will soon make her Caribbean debut with a grand voyage that includes a call to St. Maarten. The ship is currently sailing a 21-night repositioning cruise from Seattle to Port Miami, marking her first winter season in the region. Departing September 25, 2025, the journey travels through North and Central America, transits the Panama Canal, and visits a mix of U.S. ports and Caribbean destinations.

When the Queen Elizabeth arrives in Miami, she will begin her 2025-2026 Caribbean season with a series of nine- to twelve-night itineraries. Her first voyage in the region is a twelve-night cruise through the Eastern Caribbean, featuring calls to Tortola, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbados, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia. Each stop offers guests the chance to experience the region’s famous beaches, vibrant culture, and deep historical roots. Additional sailings will take the ship to destinations such as Cozumel in Mexico, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Belize City, offering a diverse mix of colonial towns, white-sand beaches, and distinctive local experiences.

For this upcoming season, Cunard is introducing new culinary and entertainment options tailored to the Caribbean. Guests can look forward to live performances of classic productions as well as curated pop-up events by artist Charlotte M. McNaughton. The ship will also debut Karibe, a Pan-Caribbean restaurant serving regional specialties such as jerk chicken, goat curry, and tiger prawns, celebrating the flavors and artistry of the islands.

Ahead of her Caribbean debut, the Queen Elizabeth underwent major refurbishments earlier this spring. The Commodore Club, Queens Room, and Garden Lounge were redesigned with comfort and elegance in mind, while the outdoor decks now feature enhanced relaxation areas and new sunshades on the aft deck for guests to enjoy the Caribbean sun.

The Seattle-to-Miami voyage not only repositions the Queen Elizabeth geographically but also signals a new chapter for Cunard in the Caribbean. With refined design, elevated dining, and immersive cultural experiences, the ship is set to deliver a season defined by sophistication and warmth. For travelers seeking a distinguished winter escape, Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth promises a journey that pairs classic luxury with the spirit of the Caribbean.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/miami-st-maarten-await-cunards-queen-elizabeth