MICRO-SIDEWALK: What do you expect from the Community which now manages the Port-la-Royale Marina in Marigot? | FAXINFO

Eliott (Be Kool Restaurant)

“Like any Marina worthy of the name, we expect a lot of changes including the reconstruction of a harbor master's office, access to fresh water for boaters, more anchor points for boats, lighting satisfactory to all four corners of the Marina without forgetting an operational security system. The so-called “Crackés” car park always poses security and unsanitary problems. Additionally, many parking spaces are taken up by abandoned cars. I hope to one day see a beautiful Marina again in downtown Marigot. This is essential for the economic attractiveness of Saint-Martin.”

Karine (120% Lino store)

“It would be good if surveillance of the Marina were ensured by the presence of one or two security guards. If only to reassure tourist customers and locals. It's true that we sometimes encounter small problems. This last high tourist season was, however, positive. This must be emphasized. Now, it is obvious that development work must be carried out within the Marina itself to accommodate more people in the city center of Marigot. From the road, tourists do not necessarily know that many shops and restaurants are located inside La Marina. We absolutely need more visibility. If not for the installation of information panels at the entrance to the Marina.”

Tyrick (Belle Epoque Restaurant)

One of the most important aspects of running a marina is ensuring that it has a good security department. A marina is not just a place to park boats, but a community of boaters, visitors and employees who rely on the quality and efficiency of the services and facilities provided.

For the moment, this is not the case. We are still faced with the same problem, namely homeless drunks who disturb the tranquility of customers sitting on the terrace, day and night! I hope that this recurring problem will be resolved quickly by the competent authorities.” _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-quattendez-vous-de-la-collectivite-desormais-gestionnaire-de-la-marina-port-la-royale-a-marigot/