MICRO-TROTTOIR: And you, what are your resolutions for the new year? | FAXINFO

With 2025 just around the corner, we’re all wondering what this year full of new opportunities has in store for us! So, what resolutions would bring you closer to a successful year?

Sue (retired): I'm not the type to set clear goals at the beginning of the year. I stopped believing in those things when I saw that they weren't working. I think I'm going to try my best to get through this year peacefully and keep traveling. But if there's one thing I'd like to do this year, it's learn to drive an automatic car. Yes, I'd like to do that!

Josué (landscaper): I am 20 years old and I have just graduated as a landscaper. So, I would like to quickly find a job in landscaping. Getting a job for the new year would be a great accomplishment! I would also like to get my driving license, it is essential to be independent. And if I can add one last thing, I will do everything I can to be able to buy a car.

Sonia (trader): I would like to start exercising and quit smoking this year. I also plan to enjoy my family and the people I love. That's the most important thing. In fact, I would like to leave Saint-Martin to be closer to my family who live far away from here. I should prepare my departure so that we can all get together and share the love we have for each other.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-et-vous-quelles-sont-vos-resolutions-pour-la-nouvelle-annee/