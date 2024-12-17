MICRO-TROTTOIR: In your opinion, has the condition of the roads been getting worse or better in recent years in Saint-Martin? | FAXINFO

Felicite (surface technician): “I think it’s getting a little better in the last couple of years, but I don’t think we’re doing enough. I think the poor condition of the roads is making traffic jams worse because potholes and potholes often cause accidents and delays. I think we could make the roads more passable, especially for an island like ours whose economy relies heavily on tourism.”

Jean-Louis (sales): “Oh, the roads! You get used to them and they’re not that dangerous. I drive every day and I’m doing very well. It’s been a long time since I’ve been back to mainland France, but I’m convinced that the roads in Saint-Martin are no worse than there. They can always be better, we agree, but with our geographical location and our climatic conditions, I think it will always be difficult to keep our infrastructure in good condition in the long term. In any case, personally, I’m very happy here and there’s nothing better than Saint-Martin!”

Xavier (business manager): “The state of the roads leaves something to be desired, that’s for sure. The bad weather of the last few weeks doesn’t help since the holes are hidden by the water that fills them and trucks drive over them without being able to see them. At the same time, the subcontractors called in to patch the holes quickly are not always trained and use unsuitable materials such as tile adhesive or cement. We should instead call on experienced companies specializing in road surfacing that use their own equipment to sustainably rebuild our roads and sidewalks.”

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-selon-vous-letat-des-routes-se-degrade-ou-sameliore-t-il-ces-dernieres-annees-a-saint-martin/