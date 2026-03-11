Middle East war sends warning signs for Caribbean travel and everyday prices | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is beginning to affect airline ticket prices as higher oil and jet fuel costs put new pressure on carriers worldwide. Airlines are warning that even if the impact is temporary, passengers are likely to feel it through higher fares, especially on international routes. For the Caribbean, the impact could go beyond airline tickets.

The connection is simple: when conflict in the Middle East disrupts oil markets, the price of crude rises, and jet fuel usually follows. Reuters reported that oil prices surged sharply after the fighting intensified, with U.S. crude briefly jumping to levels not seen since 2022. Industry data cited in recent reporting also showed jet fuel prices rising steeply in just days, adding major cost pressure to airlines at a time when fuel already makes up a large share of operating expenses.

For the Caribbean, the impact could go beyond airline tickets. The region is especially vulnerable to swings in global fuel and import costs because many Caribbean economies rely heavily on tourism and on imported food, fuel, and consumer goods. The IMF has noted that Eastern Caribbean economies remain exposed to external shocks because of their dependence on food and fuel imports, tourism, and foreign investment, while IATA says fuel remains airlines’ single biggest cost, accounting for roughly 30% of operating expenses. That means if oil stays high, Caribbean travelers could face more expensive flights, while households and businesses may also feel broader price increases on goods, shipping, transportation, and everyday essentials brought into the region from abroad.

For Caribbean travelers, the impact may not always appear as a separate fuel surcharge, but it can still show up in the final ticket price. If oil remains elevated, airlines serving the region may gradually adjust fares, especially on routes tied to North America and Europe. If the conflict eases and oil prices fall back, some of those fare increases could prove short-lived. United’s CEO said he expects a sharp but brief surge in fares if the crisis de-escalates relatively quickly.

Some airlines have already started passing those costs on to travelers. Scandinavian carrier SAS announced a temporary increase in ticket prices, saying the rise in jet fuel costs after the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was too large and too sudden to absorb fully. Qantas also said it was raising international fares because of volatile oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict. United Airlines’ CEO likewise said ticket prices are expected to rise sharply in the near term because fuel is such a major part of airline costs.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major reason the market reacted so strongly. It is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, and IATA said the conflict has exposed major vulnerabilities in jet fuel supply because the Strait normally carries around 20% of global oil flows. When traders fear that route could be closed or severely disrupted, fuel costs move quickly, and airlines feel it almost immediately.

Airlines are not all equally exposed. Reuters reported that many U.S. airlines no longer hedge fuel the way some international carriers still do, meaning they are more directly exposed when prices spike. Some airlines in Asia and Europe have partial fuel hedges in place, which can soften the blow for a while, but not always fully. That is why some carriers have held off on increases, while others have moved quickly to raise fares or warn investors about higher costs.

The effect on fares may not be the same everywhere. Routes that are long-haul, fuel-intensive, or already operating with strong demand are likely to see the biggest impact first. Airlines are also dealing with airspace disruptions and rerouting in parts of the Middle East, which can make flights longer and more expensive to operate. Reuters reported that the conflict has already caused widespread cancellations and disrupted normal flight patterns in the region, adding another layer of cost beyond fuel alone.

For now, the message from the airline industry is clear: war in a major oil-producing region does not stay confined to that region. It moves through global fuel markets, into airline balance sheets, and eventually into the prices travelers and consumers pay.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/middle-east-war-sends-warning-signs-for-caribbean-travel-and-everyday-prices