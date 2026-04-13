Min. Brug says outstanding GEBE bills are limiting access to relief program | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug says one of the main obstacles facing the NV GEBE Utility Relief Pilot Program is that many residents already carry high outstanding balances on their utility accounts, making it difficult for them to enter formal payment arrangements and access available support.

Minister Brug made the point while presenting the first quarterly update of the utility relief pilot program, which was launched in December 2025 to help reduce the financial burden of electricity and water costs for vulnerable households across St. Maarten.

According to the Ministry’s first quarter data, covering the period from December 2025 through February 2026, an average of 238 households per month received assistance through the program. In total, XCG 70,650 was applied directly to utility accounts during the quarter to help families manage essential living expenses.

The Ministry also reported a 95 percent approval rate for new applications received during the period, suggesting that the program is reaching persons who meet the eligibility criteria. At the same time, only 47.1 percent of the available monthly budget has been used, pointing to the need for greater public awareness and stronger efforts to address barriers preventing eligible households from applying.

Minister Brug said the Ministry is actively exploring ways to help residents overcome the challenge of large outstanding balances so they can benefit from the relief available. He added that targeted outreach initiatives will be rolled out in the coming months to increase awareness of the program and improve access for qualifying households.

The minister also reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable households, particularly at a time when the cost of living continues to be affected by global instability, including rising fuel, energy, and essential goods prices. He said the pilot program will continue to be monitored closely and adjusted where necessary to ensure it delivers practical relief to the people of St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/min-brug-says-outstanding-gebe-bills-are-limiting-access-to-relief-program