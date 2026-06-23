Min. Heyliger-Marten opens SMART 2026 with call for regional tourism partnership | The Peoples Tribune

GRAND CASE–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten officially welcomed tourism professionals, business leaders, buyers, suppliers and regional partners to St. Maarten on Monday evening at the opening of SMART 2026 at the Moonrise Bar at Grand Case Beach Club.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, Minister Heyliger-Marten said SMART continues to demonstrate the importance of bringing the region together to create opportunities, build connections and strengthen Caribbean tourism.

“On behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, it is my pleasure to welcome you to SMART 2026 and to our beautiful island,” the Minister said. “It is wonderful to see so many tourism professionals, business leaders, buyers, suppliers, and partners gathered here this evening.”

SMART, the St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow, is one of the leading tourism business platforms in the Northeastern Caribbean. The 2026 edition marks the 18th staging of the event and takes place from June 22 to 26, bringing together tourism stakeholders for business appointments, destination showcases, networking, site inspections and regional collaboration.

The event is co-organized by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association and L’Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin. Over the years, SMART has developed into a key platform for connecting local and regional suppliers with international buyers, tour operators, travel advisors, online travel agencies, destination management companies, hoteliers, excursion providers and other tourism partners.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said events such as SMART serve as a reminder that tourism is not driven only by statistics, but by the people, relationships and partnerships that give the industry its strength.

“Year after year, SMART continues to demonstrate the importance of bringing our region together to build connections, create opportunities, and strengthen Caribbean tourism,” she said. “Events like SMART remind us that while tourism may be measured in arrivals, occupancy rates, and economic impact, its true foundation is people and partnerships.”

The Minister encouraged participants to use the days ahead to engage meaningfully with one another and pursue opportunities that can benefit the wider Caribbean tourism sector.

“The conversations we have, the relationships we build, and the opportunities we create together are what move our industry forward,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of collaboration, quoting the saying, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten positioned St. Maarten as an ideal setting for the partnerships and agreements expected to emerge from the tradeshow, noting the island’s role as both a host destination and a hub for regional tourism engagement.

“When those deals are signed, those partnerships are launched, and those success stories are told, I hope you’ll remember where it all began,” the Minister said. “Because if you’re going to create something great, there is no better place to do it than right here in Sint Maarten.”

During SMART 2026, participants are expected to engage in business-to-business meetings, networking activities and destination experiences designed to strengthen connections between tourism suppliers and buyers. The event also gives visiting delegates an opportunity to experience the hospitality, culture, cuisine and tourism product of both St. Maarten and Saint Martin.

Minister Heyliger-Marten encouraged attendees to make full use of their time on the island.

“Over the next few days, I encourage you to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities while enjoying everything that Sint Maarten and Saint Martin have to offer,” she said. “Take some time to experience our hospitality, our culture, our cuisine, and the warmth of our people.”

The Minister closed by thanking participants, organizers and partners for their continued investment in the future of Caribbean tourism.

“Thank you for being here, thank you for investing in the future of Caribbean tourism, and thank you for making SMART 2026 possible,” she said. “Welcome to Sint Maarten. Welcome to SMART 2026.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/min-heyliger-marten-opens-smart-2026-with-call-for-regional-tourism-partnership