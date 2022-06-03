Min. Ottley visits the Princess Juliana International Airport terminal reconstruction project site | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: On Wednesday June 1st, Minister Ottley planned a surprise visit to the airport reconstruction project. The Minister was accompanied by CEO Brian Mingo of the Princess Juliana International Airport, the project’s manager, management and staff of Ballastnedam, and his support staff.

Although the scheduled visit was a surprise, theMinister was left in awe with the progress at the Princess Juliana departure hall. Minister Ottley was given a detail tour and explanation of the building and the changes in its design. The new design will be able to withstand winds up to 185MPH as oppose to the original135MPH design. Minister Ottley was elated to see that the dry wall frame design and placement has already started for the office areas.

The airport explained that this crisis had allowed them to redesign an airport that not only is attractive but also takes into consideration all the aspects of being an international airport by increasing customer friendly accommodations.

Phase 1 and 2 is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023 which is still in the high season.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to all the stakeholders in the PJIAE reconstruction project and encouraged them to keep on their trajectory. “St. Maarten needs the airport completion, as it is our railroad to resiliency. Today I can truly say that I see the light at the end of the tunnel. Besides the building and it’s progress I am most proud of the faces that I see on site. Over 40 legal citizens are working on this project which equates to over 40 families being assisted locally.” said Ottley.

The post Min. Ottley visits the Princess Juliana International Airport terminal reconstruction project site appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/03/partial-road-closure-in-philipsburg/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/03/min-ottley-visits-the-princess-juliana-international-airport-terminal-reconstruction-project-site/