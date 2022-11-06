Min. VROMI clean-up operation underway #1 | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI) is currently executing a clean-up operation around certain parts of the country that experienced land slippage and rockfalls.

Ministry VROMI is currently ensuring that all roads affected by the passage of last nights weather system are cleared and accessible to the general public.

In order to carry out the works, the public and motorists are being asked to remain off the road network unless absolutely necessary.

This gives the clean-up crews a chance to work un-obstructed while clearing the roads.

Ministry VROMI will continue to provide progress updates throughout the day.

@SXMGOV Facebook; Government Radio SXMGOV 107.9FM

