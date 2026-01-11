Minister Brug launches “Senior Connect” to link seniors with care, services, and support | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel S.J. Brug, announced the launch of Senior Connect, a one-day outreach event that brings seniors and service providers together in an easy-to-access setting.

The event is scheduled for Friday, February 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Government Administration Building parking lot. Admission is free, and seniors, along with their families and caregivers, are encouraged to attend.

Senior Connect is designed to make it simpler for seniors to find support by creating a direct connection with organizations that deliver essential services. Attendees can ask questions, gather information, and speak with providers face-to-face, all in one location.

A broad mix of service providers will be on site, including organizations involved in:

Social services

Healthcare

Home care

Physical activity and wellness

Recreation and daycare

Support groups

Transportation and related services

Minister Brug said the Ministry remains focused on ensuring seniors have reliable access to information and services that help them stay healthy, independent, and supported. “I continue to reiterate that our seniors deserve clear access to information and services that support their health, independence, and quality of life. Senior Connect is about bringing those services closer to them and strengthening the support network around our elderly community,” the Minister stated.

For updates and additional details, the public is encouraged to monitor official government communication channels and Minister Brug’s social media page.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-brug-launches-senior-connect-to-link-seniors-with-care-services-and-support