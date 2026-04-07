Minister Brug marks handover of Ambulance Unit, signs covenant with Ambulance Department | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union, Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU), and members of the Ambulance Department have marked a historic milestone with the official handover of the Ambulance Unit at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village and the signing of a covenant aimed at strengthening the department through structured dialogue, improved working conditions, and continued collaboration.

The newly established Ambulance Unit at the Festival Village represents a major step forward in enhancing emergency preparedness and public safety during major national events. The facility strengthens the Ambulance Department’s ability to respond efficiently to incidents at the Village and surrounding areas, while also serving as an important addition to the broader healthcare and emergency response network. The unit is expected to be utilized year-round for major events held at the Festival Village, extending its value beyond the Carnival season.

This achievement was made possible through the cooperation of Stichting Overheids Gebouwen (S.O.G.), along with the continued advocacy, dedication, and engagement of WICSU-PSU and Ambulance Department personnel.

In addition to the handover, Minister of VSA Richinel Brug formally signed a covenant between the Ministry of VSA, the Ambulance Department, and WICSU-PSU. The covenant establishes a structured and accountable framework for continued dialogue, the addressing of longstanding concerns, and tangible improvements in working conditions, while supporting the further advancement and professionalization of the Ambulance Department.

Minister Brug said the developments reflect what can be achieved when all parties work together in a spirit of dialogue, respect, and shared responsibility.

“These milestones reflect what can be accomplished when we work together in a spirit of dialogue, respect, and shared responsibility,” Minister Brug stated.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to continuing constructive engagement with WICSU-PSU and Ambulance Department personnel in order to strengthen the department and support those serving on the front lines of emergency care.

“Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient Ambulance Department for Sint Maarten.”

The handover of the Ambulance Unit also represents an important development for the wider VSA family, particularly departments such as Collective Prevention Services (CPS), which work closely with the Ambulance Department. By strengthening emergency response capacity at a key national venue, the unit contributes to the health, safety, and overall well-being of the community.

Also highlighted was the formalization of the cooperation agreement between the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and the Ministry of VSA, with WICSU-PSU participating in an observer capacity. The parties described the agreement as significant and long overdue, with further discussions and refinements expected following the 2026 Carnival celebrations as the partnership continues to develop in the interest of public safety and coordination.

The union underscored that the achievement is especially significant for ambulance workers who have long continued their duties under difficult conditions while providing essential emergency services to the community. WICSU-PSU said the covenant must serve as more than a symbolic step, and should function as a structured and accountable mechanism for continued dialogue, negotiations, and measurable improvements in working conditions and departmental development. The union further stressed that this moment, while historic, marks the beginning of a new phase that must now be matched by sustained commitment and implementation.

The Union reaffirmed its commitment to its members and to ensuring that the progress made results in lasting and meaningful improvements within the Ambulance Department.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-brug-marks-handover-of-ambulance-unit-signs-covenant-with-ambulance-department