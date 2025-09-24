Minister Brug: Over XCG 35.8 Million in unpaid medical bills left behind at SMMC | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Hon. Richinel Brug, has revealed that the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has been left with a staggering total of XCG 35,840,463 in unpaid medical bills over the past four years. The figures, provided by SMMC, highlight the growing burden caused by uninsured patients, both documented and undocumented, who access care but are unable to cover costs.

Minister Brug explained that the data collected by SMMC does not distinguish between undocumented patients and local residents without insurance. “In 2021, the hospital absorbed 8,628,000 guilders in unpaid bills; in 2022, 9,000,463; in 2023, 8,729,000; and in 2024, 9,483,000. These are the figures given to me by the St. Maarten Medical Center pertaining to uninsured patients. That’s the debt left behind each year.”

Previously, the Minister had distinguished between uninsured patients and undocumented individuals who do not contribute to SZV: in 2021 the total was 1,876,983 guilders; in 2022, 2,603,182; in 2023, 4,012,156; and in 2024, 5,617,742. "The numbers are alarming either way," Brug said.

Minister Brug reiterated his appeal to employers to act responsibly. “From the very beginning, when I came into office, I inquired about these numbers and immediately launched a campaign urging employers to abide by the labor law. Whether their workers are documented or undocumented, the system allows for taxes to be paid and for them to receive medical coverage through SZV. We need employers to do the right thing.”

When asked whether government reimburses the hospital for these unpaid costs, the Minister responded firmly: “No.”

