Minister Brug Partners with King Vers to Promote Men’s Mental Health Awareness on St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) on Thursday announced that Minister Richinel Brug has partnered with local artist King Vers to launch a new awareness initiative focused on men’s mental health on St. Maarten.

Mental health remains a priority for Minister Brug and the Ministry of VSA. Since taking office, the Minister has emphasized the importance of reducing stigma, expanding awareness, and encouraging open conversations about mental well-being. This collaboration forms part of the Ministry’s broader mental health strategy, with additional initiatives expected to be announced in the near future.

The campaign with King Vers highlights the unique pressures men often face, including expectations to always appear strong, suppress emotions, and avoid speaking openly about personal struggles. By addressing the longstanding taboo surrounding men’s mental health, the initiative aims to support healthier dialogue, understanding, and access to support.

Minister Brug noted that acknowledging mental health challenges does not diminish strength, but reflects courage and responsibility. Through this partnership, the Ministry aims to encourage men across St. Maarten to speak up, seek help when needed, and support one another.

Further details on upcoming activities and community engagements under the campaign will be shared shortly.

The Ministry of VSA remains committed to promoting mental wellness across all segments of society and will continue working with community partners to advance this effort.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/minister-brug-partners-with-king-vers-to-promote-mens-mental-health-awareness-on-st-maarten